PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 15

March 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.

- Chris Cox, a senior Facebook Inc executive viewed as a potential successor to Mark Zuckerberg abruptly stepped down Thursday, signaling that he disagrees with the CEO's new focus on private messaging at the social-networking giant. on.wsj.com/2HjMoxL

- Boeing Co suffered dual setbacks Thursday when it paused deliveries of its 737 MAX jetliner and a U.S. Air Force official raised concerns about one of the company's biggest military-plane programs. on.wsj.com/2Hl9HXR

- ﻿ Facebook Inc grappled with the most significant issues, blaming one of its longest-ever outages on a server-configuration error. The daylong outage that began Wednesday disrupted access to its core app, its photo-sharing app Instagram and its messaging service WhatsApp. on.wsj.com/2HprehI

- The gun industry suffered a potentially significant legal setback Thursday when the Connecticut Supreme Court said a leading maker of AR-15 rifles could be held legally responsible for marketing practices that allegedly made the semiautomatic gun the weapon of choice for mass shooters. on.wsj.com/2HkPbqn