PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 16

March 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Washington girded for further change in President Donald Trump's administration, as national security adviser H.R. McMaster's position appeared increasingly precarious and a series of staff departures prompted a U.S. senator to publicly urge the president not to fire his attorney general. on.wsj.com/2tNZkGk

- Special Counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents related to his investigation into whether Donald Trump's associates colluded with Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. on.wsj.com/2tSbQ7r

- Steve Wynn may seek to sell his shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd now that he and ex-wife Elaine Wynn have scrapped an agreement preventing them from selling their combined 21 percent stake, potentially setting off a scramble to control the $19 billion casino company. on.wsj.com/2tSPHGm

- A judge ruled Thursday that five additional women could testify at Bill Cosby's upcoming trial in Pennsylvania on charges of sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. on.wsj.com/2G0sref

- Nike Inc said it had received complaints about inappropriate workplace behavior and that Trevor Edwards, Nike brand president and a potential successor to Chief Executive Mark Parker had resigned, setting off a management shuffle at the sportswear giant. on.wsj.com/2GBviby