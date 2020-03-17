PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - March 17

March 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Reeling from the coronavirus crisis, U.S. airlines are seeking over $50 billion in financial assistance from the government, more than three times the size of the industry's bailout after the Sept. 11 attacks. on.wsj.com/2Uc1SYv

- The first human testing of Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine against the novel coronavirus has begun, the National Institutes of Health said Monday. on.wsj.com/2vodjnA

- Tesla Inc has begun delivering its newest car, the Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle, the Silicon Valley car maker said Monday on Twitter, undeterred by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that has raised concerns about global economic growth. on.wsj.com/2QlMJ5X

- A Google-affiliated website intended to help direct potential coronavirus patients to testing facilities was quickly overwhelmed by demand Monday, just a few hours after it went live. on.wsj.com/39WMANT

- McDonald's Corp said it would close dining rooms at company-owned restaurants in the U.S. and asked franchisees to take the same step to confront the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/2ITZsJ2

- Amazon.com Inc plans to hire an additional 100,000 employees in the U.S. as millions of people turn to online deliveries at an unprecedented pace and Americans continue to reorient their lives to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. on.wsj.com/39WRlqX (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)