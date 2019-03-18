PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - March 18

March 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Warburg Pincus LLC-backed ARA Asset Management Ltd is planning to list its U.S. hotel properties in Singapore via a real estate investment trust that could raise as much as $500 million. on.wsj.com/2CrCXbk

- Ride-hailing platform Lyft Inc plans to peg its valuation at between $21 billion and $23 billion when the ride-hailing service kicks off the roadshow to market its initial public offering Monday. on.wsj.com/2Y0SJTL

- U.S. Federal prosecutors and Department of Transportation officials are scrutinizing the development of Boeing Co 737 MAX jetliners, unusual inquiries that come amid probes of regulators' safety approvals of the new plane. on.wsj.com/2Y2PRWx