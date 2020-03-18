PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 18

March 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United Auto Workers and Detroit car companies reached agreements on coronavirus-mitigation efforts that for now will avoid a two-week shutdown of U.S. factories. on.wsj.com/3b2QepM

- Private-equity firm Najafi Cos and faith-based broadcaster Trinity Broadcasting Network have offered to buy Tegna Inc for cash consideration of $20 a share, valuing the broadcaster at roughly $4.4 billion. on.wsj.com/2TXPAUH

- Boeing Co said it was seeking at least $60 billion to aid the U.S. aerospace industry as the plane maker, its suppliers and airline customers face fallout from the growing coronavirus crisis. on.wsj.com/33q9iM9

- SoftBank Group Corp is backing away from part of its planned bailout of WeWork, people familiar with the matter said, privately citing several regulatory investigations of the office-sharing company. on.wsj.com/3a2BQxQ

- Walt Disney Co is looking to sell TrueX, an advertising-technology company it absorbed as part of its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets last year, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2IRuQHY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)