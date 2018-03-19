PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump and his legal team over the weekend intensified attacks on the special counsel's probe into possible Russian election interference, departing from a previously more cooperative posture and prompting more urgent warnings from senators not to undermine the investigation. on.wsj.com/2pmT6sh

- Facebook Inc ignited a firestorm over how it manages third-party access to its users' information, after the social network said a firm with ties to the 2016 Trump campaign improperly kept data for years despite saying it had destroyed those records. on.wsj.com/2pn1BDz

- Russian President Vladimir Putin won re-election by a wide margin Sunday, according to preliminary results, strengthening his hand amid an escalating confrontation with the West. on.wsj.com/2pp8XGw

- Cleared to stay in power indefinitely, Chinese President Xi Jinping has discarded the leadership structure he inherited and is kicking off his second term with a handpicked team of trusted lieutenants. on.wsj.com/2pm5SHd

- A North Korean official will hold unofficial talks in Finland with a delegation from the U.S. and former South Korean government officials, Seoul's foreign ministry said, amid a flurry of recent diplomatic activity before an expected U.S.-North Korean summit by the end of May. on.wsj.com/2pmxUTg

- CACI International Inc has made a roughly $7.2 billion bid to buy CSRA Inc in an attempt to break up the information-technology provider's sale to General Dynamics Corp. on.wsj.com/2pn5atv