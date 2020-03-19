PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Federal Reserve said Wednesday it would launch a new lending facility to backstop the money-market mutual-fund sector as part of a broadening effort to calm turmoil sparked by the novel coronavirus epidemic. on.wsj.com/2QudMMn

- Two members of Congress, Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, becoming the first members of Congress to test positive for it. on.wsj.com/2Uhqu25

- Executives from General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV have agreed to temporarily shut down factories in the U.S., Mexico and Canada to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. on.wsj.com/3b9uj0k