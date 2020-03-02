PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 2

March 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- New cases of the novel coronavirus reported Sunday, including the second death from the virus in the U.S., raised fears of a wider spread of the disease, prompting federal officials to ramp up efforts to test for and fight the growing health threat. on.wsj.com/2Vx26Mi

- AT&T on Monday launched AT&T TV service, a Google assistant-equipped set-top box that streams live TV channels over the internet. on.wsj.com/2TyGufI

- U.S. Health and Human Services Department has launched an investigation into a manufacturing defect in an early testing kit for the coronavirus, according to an administration official. on.wsj.com/2PB13H9

- Pete Buttigieg announced his exit from the Democratic presidential race on Sunday, ending an improbable and historic rise from youthful gay mayor of an Indiana city of about 100,000 people to serious nomination contender. on.wsj.com/3coTX2z