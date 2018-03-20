PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc confronted an intensifying crisis as political leaders in the U.S. and Europe called for aggressive inquiries into whether the technology giant failed to stop improper access and handling of user data, scrutiny that sent the company's stock to its biggest decline in four years. on.wsj.com/2DG0hQJ

- An Uber Technologies Inc self-driving car struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona in the first known fatality involving an autonomous vehicle, an accident that could stir regulators to action and damage the public perception of the young industry. on.wsj.com/2DG0kMp

- Weinstein Co filed for chapter 11 protection late Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, following failed attempts by management and its board to avoid bankruptcy. on.wsj.com/2DGQdqj

- Saudi Arabia is scaling back its ambitions for a public offering for oil giant Aramco, moving ahead with a listing next year solely on the Saudi stock exchange while taking more time to decide if an international venue is worth it, government officials and others close to the process say. on.wsj.com/2DFC8d0

- The U.S. and South Korea said they would resume combined military exercises aimed at deterring North Korea, despite a recent detente with Pyongyang that yielded promises from the regime to suspend weapons tests and commit to denuclearization talks. on.wsj.com/2DGenRX

- Volkswagen AG will spend $340 million to manufacture a new sport-utility vehicle at a Tennessee assembly plant. The move is the latest in a string of investments planned by foreign auto makers in American factories that could help offset the pain of a potential trade war. on.wsj.com/2DF92dL