PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Anheuser-Busch InBev said four directors would leave at its April shareholder meeting and that it would appoint current board member Marty Barrington as its next chairman. on.wsj.com/2FeehUp

- Alphabet Inc's Google said it would begin offering the choice of search engines and browsers to all new and existing Android users in Europe in coming months. on.wsj.com/2JoNLx1

- Fox Corp , which began trading as a stand-alone company following a spinoff from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc , named former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan to its board. on.wsj.com/2FegdMF

