PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Occidental Petroleum Corp is looking to bring back former Chief Executive Stephen Chazen as its new chairman, according to sources. on.wsj.com/2J71PIh

- Texas regulators are considering if crude production must be curtailed for the first time in decades, with the Trump administration also seeking to intervene in the ongoing Saudi-Russian oil price war. on.wsj.com/396XPSW

- Boeing is considering a dividend cut and laying off workers at jetliner plants, according to sources, and is also preparing for a potential halt in production amid the outbreak. on.wsj.com/3dkYymX

- Tesla Inc will suspend production at its lone U.S. auto-making plant California, after pressure to shutter the plant amid the coronavirus outbreak. on.wsj.com/3aadUsg

- Ford Motor withdrew its guidance for 2020 and told its lenders it would draw down the entirety of two lines of credit, while suspended its dividend for the first time since before the financial crisis. on.wsj.com/3943Z6b (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)