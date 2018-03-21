PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - March 21

March 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The White House is preparing to crack down on what it says are improper Chinese trade practices by making it significantly more difficult for Chinese firms to acquire advanced U.S. technology or invest in U.S. companies, individuals involved in the planning said. on.wsj.com/2DIyTkP

- Facebook Inc's loose approach to policing how app creators and others deployed its user data persisted for years, including after a 2015 effort by the social network to restrict access, according to court documents and people familiar with Facebook. The social-media giant is now dealing with the fallout. on.wsj.com/2DIw6bo

- U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Oval Office by showcasing photographs of tanks and helicopters that the U.S. has sold the Middle East kingdom to help it build up its military muscle. on.wsj.com/2DHh3ic

- A special committee of Nordstrom Inc's board of directors has terminated discussions with members of the founding Nordstrom family who were trying to take the company private. on.wsj.com/2DHOnFR

- General Dynamics Corp raised its offer for CSRA Inc in an effort to fend off an unsolicited bid for the federal information technology provider from rival CACI International Inc. on.wsj.com/2DFK7qp (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)