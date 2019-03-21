Funds News
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21

March 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Digital First Media took a step forward in its hostile bid for Gannett Co, with a debt specialist Oaktree Capital indicating that Digital First could raise the funds needed to pay for the $1.4 billion takeover. on.wsj.com/2CtBeT6

- BlackRock Inc is cutting the price big clients pay to invest in its largest equity index mutual fund, a bid by the giant money manager to close the gap with cheaper rivals. on.wsj.com/2HIRBhT

- Apple Inc unveiled a new version of its AirPods wireless earbuds that can activate the virtual assistant Siri by voice, an added feature aimed at extending the momentum of a fast-selling device as iPhone sales cool. on.wsj.com/2FqNPYQ

- The Supreme Court sidestepped a decision on the legitimacy of class-action settlements that distribute money to nonprofit organizations instead of consumers, in a case involving Alphabet Inc'S Google. on.wsj.com/2TRKxXy

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

