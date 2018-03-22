PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - March 22

March 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence five days into a growing uproar about how outsiders handle Facebook's user data, admitting mistakes and pledging an investigation but failing to calm some who thought he should have gone further in his remarks. on.wsj.com/2GPncvO

- Ford Motor Co is losing two executives it recently recruited from Silicon Valley, the latest in a series of prominent executives to leave the car maker since Chief Executive Jim Hackett was hired last year to forge fresh thinking at the company. on.wsj.com/2GPWFhY

- Meredith Corp said it intends to lay off 1,000 staffers at Time Inc over the next 10 months in addition to 200 positions it cut this week, part of a push to reduce expenses following its acquisition of the storied magazine publisher in January. on.wsj.com/2GQNtK9

- Federal Reserve officials signaled they could pick up the pace of interest-rate increases to cool economic growth after next year. on.wsj.com/2GSbIIe

- Congressional leaders reached an agreement on a spending bill that would fund the government until October, ending a protracted negotiation that left lawmakers little time to pass it before the current funding expires at week's end. on.wsj.com/2GQ6Kvr

- Americans are relocating to retirement hot spots scattered around the country and returning to suburbia, according to Census Bureau figures released Thursday. on.wsj.com/2GQMU2Z