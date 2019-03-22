PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22

March 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Trucker YRC Worldwide Inc and the Teamsters union have reached a tentative deal on a new contract covering thousands of workers at one of the biggest U.S. trucking companies, the union said late on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2HyUFhq

- Image search company Pinterest Inc has sped up the timing of its initial public offering (IPO). The startup is preparing to make the filing public as early as Friday and list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in mid-April. on.wsj.com/2HyBSTx

- A group of insurance companies and hedge fund Baupost Group LLC have formed a creditor group to attempt recouping the billions of dollars in insurance payouts from PG&E Corp. on.wsj.com/2HBYz97

- Paulson & Co said on Thursday it opposes Newmont Mining Corp's $10 billion merger with Goldcorp Inc because it would transfer away significant gains from a recently-announced Nevada joint venture. on.wsj.com/2Hxl5jL