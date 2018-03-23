PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - March 23

March 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Nike Inc's Chief Executive Mark Parker told investors the company has "a deep leadership bench," a week after complaints about workplace behavior triggered a management shuffle and the resignation of his heir apparent. on.wsj.com/2pzV6wy

- Facebook Inc investigation into outsiders' handling of its users' information will help identify and deter bad actors but won't be able to uncover where all the data ended up and how it is being deployed, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday. on.wsj.com/2pCZqLE

- Samsung Electronics Co expanded the size of its board of directors and added three new independent members, though the moves to diversify did little to fully satisfy critics who argue that the world's largest smartphone maker needs stronger corporate governance. on.wsj.com/2pxFNEA

- Steve Wynn sold the remainder of his stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd on Thursday, part of a deal with two long-term institutional investors that will "effectively eliminate his ownership" in the company. on.wsj.com/2pzPS3R

- Alphabet Inc Google will ask web publishers to obtain consent on its behalf to gather personal information on European users and target ads at them using Google's systems, part of a plan to keep up with data-privacy rules in Europe. on.wsj.com/2pzBIzx

- China fired a retaliatory shot against the United States, announcing planned tariffs against American goods and saying it is readying more actions against the Trump administration's proposed penalties on Chinese exports. on.wsj.com/2pyXJP2