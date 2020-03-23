PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 23

March 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Occidental Petroleum Corp is nearing a truce with Carl Icahn that would conclude one of the highest-profile corporate clashes of the past year and usher the activist investor into the embattled oil producer's board room as it seeks to recover from a series of setbacks. on.wsj.com/2xWtKbD

- Marriott International Inc and a growing number of hotel owners are furloughing tens of thousands of workers or slashing staff in an effort to steer their companies through the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/33LpGXO

- Some WeWork directors are gearing up to fight SoftBank Group Corp move to back away from part of its bailout of the shared-office provider, presaging what could be a fierce internal battle just as the startup grapples with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/3bnutB1

- Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday gave New York City a 24-hour deadline to come up with a plan to curb what he said was an alarming number of people ignoring social-distancing orders meant to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. on.wsj.com/3dgZU1X