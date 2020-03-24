Bonds News
March 24, 2020 / 5:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 24

2 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Major U.S. airlines are drafting plans for a potential voluntary shutdown of virtually all passenger flights across the country as government agencies also consider ordering such a move and the nation's air-traffic control system continues to be ravaged by the coronavirus contagion. (on.wsj.com/2xnqV2Z)

- PG&E Corp said it would accept criminal responsibility for starting the deadliest wildfire in California's history, becoming one of a small number of U.S. corporations to plead guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter. (on.wsj.com/2J7fcZh)

- Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday it would sell billions of dollars in assets to prop up its plunging stock price and shore up its debt-laden balance sheet following the threat of a ratings downgrade. (on.wsj.com/33E6mM2)

- The National Rifle Association is cutting salaries by 20% across the board and laying off an unspecified number of employees amid a plunge in fundraising during the coronavirus crisis. (on.wsj.com/2Ueu4eE) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below