PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 24

- Major U.S. airlines are drafting plans for a potential voluntary shutdown of virtually all passenger flights across the country as government agencies also consider ordering such a move and the nation's air-traffic control system continues to be ravaged by the coronavirus contagion. (on.wsj.com/2xnqV2Z)

- PG&E Corp said it would accept criminal responsibility for starting the deadliest wildfire in California's history, becoming one of a small number of U.S. corporations to plead guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter. (on.wsj.com/2J7fcZh)

- Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday it would sell billions of dollars in assets to prop up its plunging stock price and shore up its debt-laden balance sheet following the threat of a ratings downgrade. (on.wsj.com/33E6mM2)

- The National Rifle Association is cutting salaries by 20% across the board and laying off an unspecified number of employees amid a plunge in fundraising during the coronavirus crisis. (on.wsj.com/2Ueu4eE)