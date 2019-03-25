PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 25

March 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The safety-certification process that put the Boeing Co's 737 MAX in the air is coming under congressional scrutiny in what is shaping up as a test of the aircraft maker's influence in Washington. on.wsj.com/2TTxTHD

- Eli Lilly and Co, facing mounting scrutiny in the U.S. Congress over big increases in the list price of a widely used insulin, says the price it was paid dropped by 8.1 percent during the previous five years after accounting for rebates and discount. on.wsj.com/2TVxp3K

- Special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that President Trump and his campaign didn't conspire or coordinate with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election, according to a letter Attorney General William Barr sent to Congress on Sunday that summarized the final report on Mueller's investigation. on.wsj.com/2TU8oGg

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said it is buying Brammer Bio for $1.7 billion in a move that would expand the lab-equipment company's presence in the rapidly growing field of gene therapy. on.wsj.com/2TUzT2h