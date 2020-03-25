PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 25

March 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc sued the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, escalating a tussle with the city's transportation authority over a rule that requires that it share real-time location data for its dockless scooters. on.wsj.com/2WFUibv

- Houston-based oil and chemical company Occidental Petroleum Corp is slashing salaries for its U.S. employees by up to 30% and also cutting Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub's pay by 81%, in a bid to offset the steep decline in oil prices. on.wsj.com/2WL39Zx

- SL Green Realty Corp's deal to sell the former New York Daily News headquarters for $815 million collapsed after the buyer's financing pulled out. on.wsj.com/2QJ8vkg

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission prevailed at an important phase of its cryptocurrency enforcement crackdown, after a federal judge issued an injunction halting Telegram Group from distributing its digital coins. on.wsj.com/3dstWjj

- The Trump administration stopped short on a decision to implement a Korean War-era defense mobilization law on Tuesday to expedite the production of about 60,000 test kits for the novel coronavirus, despite calls for the President to use the law to resolve equipment shortages. on.wsj.com/33HXXHk