March 26, 2018 / 4:50 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. arm of Mexico's Grupo Comercial Chedraui SA agreed to buy Texas-based Fiesta Mart Inc, the latest supermarket tie-up as a wave of consolidation shifts into Hispanic food stores. on.wsj.com/2I6a5FV

- Firearms maker Remington Outdoor Co sought bankruptcy protection Sunday, in the face of a heavy debt load, falling sales and lawsuits tied to the Sandy Hook school shooting. on.wsj.com/2Ge1Oza

- Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it would relinquish its battle for Southeast Asia's riders, selling its local operations in exchange for a minority stake in regional rival Grab Inc. on.wsj.com/2GqVg3K

- The New York Fed's board has recommended San Francisco Fed President John Williams to the presidency of the New York Fed, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2pDzWP4 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

