PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc unveiled new products for entertainment, financial services, news and videogames as the technology giant vies with competitors that are also moving to expand their disruptive influence outside their core businesses in search of new growth. on.wsj.com/2OoCJXt

- WeWork Cos said on Monday its loss last year doubled to nearly $2 billion, as the nine-year-old company spent heavily in an effort to rapidly expand its network of shared offices around the world. on.wsj.com/2OoDv6P

- The U.S. Department of Transportation is creating a special committee of experts to review the Federal Aviation Administration's safety approval process for Boeing Co's 737 MAX aircraft, the latest sign of stepped-up scrutiny of the grounded jets. on.wsj.com/2Opcgcg

- McDonald's Corp is buying Israeli digital startup Dynamic Yield Ltd, in a bid to improve in-store ordering and online marketing at the burger giant. on.wsj.com/2OpckJ2

- Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson have agreed to pay $775 million to resolve claims that the blood thinner Xarelto causes excessive bleeding, according to the companies. on.wsj.com/2Otcnn1