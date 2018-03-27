PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Government officials ratcheted up pressure Monday on Facebook Inc over its handling of user data, with federal regulators saying they are investigating the social-media company's privacy policies and 37 state attorneys general demanding explanations for its practices. on.wsj.com/2pJLXlb

- Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Monday ordered Uber Technologies Inc to suspend testing autonomous vehicles on public roadways in the state, a rebuke by a former supporter that takes the company's decision on testing out of its hands. on.wsj.com/2IXRhKA

- Avon Products Inc disclosed Monday it plans to cede a board seat to an activist investor as part of a deal that will help the struggling beauty company avoid a proxy fight. on.wsj.com/2ITs581

- Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp said it is exploring a sale of online definition resource Dictionary.com. on.wsj.com/2I3ivhx

- Lowe's Companies Inc said Chief Executive Robert Niblock will retire after 25 years at the company, potentially giving an activist investor even more influence over the future of the home-improvement retailer. on.wsj.com/2um2Nfn