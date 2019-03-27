PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Purdue Pharma has forged the first deal to resolve more than 1,600 lawsuits blaming the OxyContin maker for fueling the opioid crisis, a move that could lay the groundwork for the resolution of the rest of the litigation. on.wsj.com/2U4gxrP

- Lyft Inc is expected to price its shares above the targeted range for its initial public offering, in a sign of strong investor demand ahead of the ride-hailing service's imminent debut. on.wsj.com/2U2bYOD

- Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc each notched victories from a U.S. trade body in their years-long feud over patent licensing, hardening the divide between them ahead of a federal trial slated to begin next month. on.wsj.com/2TYgXQd

- Congressional investigators examining the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's safety certification of Boeing Co's 737 MAX aircraft also are questioning why it has taken months to complete a safety fix initially described to pilots and airlines in November. on.wsj.com/2TXcVrn