PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Confirmed coronavirus infections topped 82,000 across the United States, exceeding all other national totals. The total surpassed China and Italy, with New York being the center of the pandemic in the country infecting 37,802 people. on.wsj.com/3dvGaaQ

- The U.S. historic, ten year long run of job growth came to an end after a record 3.28 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus hit the U.S. economy. on.wsj.com/2Upr7YV

- Facebook Inc's Jeffrey Zients, an independent director, will not seek reelection in a surprise move leading to an almost complete shake-up of the directors overseeing the company. on.wsj.com/3dHChQm

- The Trump administration is going ahead with new restrictions to cut off Huawei Technologies from one of its main suppliers of advanced semiconductors. on.wsj.com/3bxwYB9

- U.S. House leaders are trying to bring back enough legislators to form a quorum to pass a $2 trillion economic rescue package after one Republican lawmaker suggested he might object to holding the vote to pass the bill by voice. on.wsj.com/2WOek3x