March 28, 2018 / 5:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - March 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un traveled to the Chinese capital - his first trip outside the country since coming to power - on a mission to enlist Beijing's support ahead of a planned summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. on.wsj.com/2DZJhVL

- Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is planning to testify before Congress about the way the Silicon Valley company manages its users' data, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2ulJx1q

- A unit of Foxconn Technology Group has agreed to buy smartphone and electronics accessories maker Belkin International Inc for $866 million. on.wsj.com/2uqDI2V

- Workers assembling Honda Motor Co's Accord will take off two weeks from building the sedan over the next several months as the auto maker works to adjust bloated inventories. on.wsj.com/2pKh2G5

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
