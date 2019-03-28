Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 28, 2019 / 5:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 28

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Health insurer Centene Corp agreed to buy competitor WellCare Health Plans Inc for around $15.3 billion, creating a giant in the business of managing government health programs. on.wsj.com/2OxitTE

- A jury on Wednesday awarded $80.3 million in damages to a California resident the jurors found contracted cancer from exposure to Bayer AG's Roundup weedkillers. on.wsj.com/2OxMFOf

- Southwest Airlines Co cut Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets from its schedule for another month but offered a bullish outlook for air travel demand in the second quarter, triggering a rally for shares in the sector. on.wsj.com/2OtM5B6

- Facebook Inc said it would begin banning content that praises or represents white nationalism and white separatism on its Facebook and Instagram platforms next week. on.wsj.com/2OwaKVy

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below