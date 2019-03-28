PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 28

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Health insurer Centene Corp agreed to buy competitor WellCare Health Plans Inc for around $15.3 billion, creating a giant in the business of managing government health programs. on.wsj.com/2OxitTE

- A jury on Wednesday awarded $80.3 million in damages to a California resident the jurors found contracted cancer from exposure to Bayer AG's Roundup weedkillers. on.wsj.com/2OxMFOf

- Southwest Airlines Co cut Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets from its schedule for another month but offered a bullish outlook for air travel demand in the second quarter, triggering a rally for shares in the sector. on.wsj.com/2OtM5B6

- Facebook Inc said it would begin banning content that praises or represents white nationalism and white separatism on its Facebook and Instagram platforms next week. on.wsj.com/2OwaKVy