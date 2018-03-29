PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had ousted his Veterans Affairs secretary, David Shulkin, and tapped the White House physician, Ronny Jackson, as his replacement. on.wsj.com/2J3GyhN

- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Wednesday it was weighing a bid for London-listed Shire Plc, whose drugs include Adderall, for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. on.wsj.com/2Ia4IWj

- Facebook Inc is curbing the information that it exchanges with companies that collect and sell consumer data for advertisers, as the social media company tries to calm an uproar over its handling of personal information. on.wsj.com/2uvnju4

- Uber Technologies Inc's head of freight trucking, Lior Ron, who helped work on autonomous-vehicle technology, is leaving the company, a prominent departure in the wake of a controversial crash involving one of its self-driving vehicles. on.wsj.com/2GT2kUJ

- Ascension, the largest U.S. nonprofit hospital system, and Providence St. Joseph Health, also a major nonprofit hospital owner, have halted talks about a possible merger, shelving for now the prospect of a combination that would have created the nation's largest owner of hospitals, according to people familiar with the discussions. on.wsj.com/2IcEhj5