PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Tim Sloan stepped down on Thursday, ending a 31-year career at the bank. on.wsj.com/2FHBuj9

- California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized what he described as plans by PG&E Corp to stack its board with hedge-fund financiers interested in "prioritizing quick profits for Wall Street over public safety." on.wsj.com/2FKc6tq

- The Securities and Exchange Commission temporarily halted its own initiative to limit the rebates that stock exchanges can pay to attract investors' orders, marking at least a temporary victory for the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc. on.wsj.com/2FLBO0F

- China is offering foreign technology firms better access to the country's fast-growing cloud-computing market, people briefed on the matter said, as Beijing fashions a compromise in a tech sector the U.S. wants opened as part of a trade deal. on.wsj.com/2FHLIQy (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

