PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 3

March 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc has agreed to pay as much as $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that claims the company slowed down the performance of older iPhones to spur customers to buy new ones. on.wsj.com/2VLgssF

- The coronavirus could be an unexpected obstacle for EP Energy Corp's planned exit from bankruptcy as unhappy creditors say the oil driller needs to re-examine its business projections amid economic fallout from the epidemic. on.wsj.com/3anMbUy

- Novartis AG's Sandoz subsidiary will pay a $195 million criminal penalty for fixing prices on generic drugs, the Justice Department said on Monday. on.wsj.com/3anMbUy

- The Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates on Tuesday in response to the growing threat from the coronavirus epidemic to the global economy, which threatens to snap the country's record run of 28 years without recession. on.wsj.com/38kTHhA

- Washington state emerged as the U.S. center of a spreading coronavirus fight on Monday, as state health officials reported four additional deaths there and 18 confirmed cases and multiple schools closed for disinfection. on.wsj.com/2TfcnLr