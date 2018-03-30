PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 30

March 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walmart Inc is in preliminary talks to buy insurer Humana Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that would mark a dramatic shift for the retail behemoth and the latest in a recent flurry of big deals in healthcare services. on.wsj.com/2pS0sU2

- In a Thursday morning tweet, President Donald Trump took aim at Amazon.com Inc's role in people's everyday lives, from where they shop to the taxes the company collects from sales to how it delivers packages to them. on.wsj.com/2pQaR3e

- Tesla Inc is voluntarily recalling about 123,000 Model S sedans globally after discovering that certain corroding bolts in cold weather climates could lead to a power-steering failure. on.wsj.com/2E5S4W9

- Russia will expel U.S. and European diplomats and close the U.S. consulate general in St. Petersburg in response to measures taken against Russia over its alleged role in the poisoning of a former double agent in England. on.wsj.com/2GVlp8t (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)