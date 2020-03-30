PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 30

March 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was extending the administration's social-distancing guidelines for another 30 days through the end of April, after saying for days that he was hoping to open up the country in the coming weeks. on.wsj.com/2QXpqjf

- Online-hiring marketplace ZipRecruiter Inc is cutting back roughly a third of its staff to trim costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the situation. on.wsj.com/39rQQUE

- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sought to dispel concerns about transparency and accountability in the massive economic-relief package passed last week, though he declined to say whether the program's inspector general would be allowed to testify before Congress. on.wsj.com/2Uth3Oq

- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said nonessential businesses must remain closed and that gatherings will be banned until April 15 as the death toll from the new coronavirus surged over the weekend. on.wsj.com/3atzBDD

- Peg Broadbent, the 56-year-old chief financial officer of investment bank Jefferies has died from the coronavirus, the company said on Sunday. He is the first senior Wall Street executive known to have succumbed to the disease, which has killed more than 30,000 people world-wide. on.wsj.com/2Ut1SVF (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)