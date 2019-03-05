PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 4

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- AT&T Inc said it is shaking up its WarnerMedia unit, doing away with an outdated structure in a bid to make the company more competitive in an entertainment industry reshaped by consolidation and technology. on.wsj.com/2EMYVHn

- A Tokyo court on Tuesday approved the release of Carlos Ghosn on bail, raising the prospect that the former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman could soon be free after three-and-a- half months in jail. on.wsj.com/2EMFHlk

- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP is preparing a possible bankruptcy filing as it seeks to contain liability from hundreds of lawsuits alleging it fueled the nation's opioid epidemic, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2EMPEzf

- An attorney for Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, raised the possibility of a pardon with attorneys for the president and his company after federal agents raided Cohen's properties in April, according to people familiar with the discussions. on.wsj.com/2ENmaRI