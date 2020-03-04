PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 4

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple supplier Foxconn expects production levels at its plants in mainland China to return to normal seasonal level this month, if the coronavirus epidemic doesn't worsen, the company's chairman said on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/32LRtqm

- Nordstrom Inc named Erik Nordstrom as its sole chief executive officer, ending an unusual shared management structure and keeping the retailer's leadership in the hands of the founding family. on.wsj.com/32RXp1k

- The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating sales and accounting practices at Newell Brands Inc, the consumer-products giant said. on.wsj.com/38rbrIt

- U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign filed a libel lawsuit against the Washington Post, accusing the newspaper of publishing "false and defamatory statements" in two opinion pieces published last year that referenced the campaign and Russia. on.wsj.com/2TlREG0

- Canadian National Railway Co's Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest said on Tuesday the company would strive over the coming days to meaningfully reduce the backlog of freight caused by blockades that choked off key economic corridors last month. on.wsj.com/2TFq8C2

- Hudson's Bay Co Chief Executive Officer Helena Foulkes is leaving the company, following a deal it reached last week with shareholders to go private. on.wsj.com/39o7Dsq