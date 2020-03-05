PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 5

March 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- British regional airline Flybe has entered administration, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Thursday, with all flights operated by Flybe and Stobart Air cancelled. on.wsj.com/3cwds9b

- Anthony Levandowski, the self-driving engineer accused by Google of breaching his employment contract and misusing confidential information, filed for bankruptcy, citing a $179 million legal judgment. on.wsj.com/2PNBJho

- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday announced proposals under which startups and small companies would be allowed to raise more money from investors when they opt for light-touch fundraising methods. on.wsj.com/2TE9fI3

- ViacomCBS Inc's Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish said the company is looking to sell its Simon & Schuster book-publishing business for about $1.2 billion, a deal that would provide the company with additional cash to spend on its video-streaming efforts. on.wsj.com/2IhvGh0

- United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would cut domestic flights as the spreading coronavirus depresses bookings. on.wsj.com/2TmWbIc

- U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it has retooled capital rules for the largest U.S. banks, completing one of the biggest changes to the postcrisis rulebook for Wall Street during the Trump administration. on.wsj.com/39ruqnc