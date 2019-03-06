PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a controversial drug for depression Tuesday that could be the first of a long-awaited wave of new treatments, but has also raised concerns about abuse. on.wsj.com/2EOQWK8

- Carlos Ghosn is preparing to walk out of a Tokyo jail as soon as Wednesday, thanks to a new, high-profile defense team with significant defense experience and international criticism about Japan's treatment of criminal defendants. on.wsj.com/2EPhZF4

- Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg said Tuesday that he will not run for president, citing the difficulty in winning the Democratic Party's nomination. on.wsj.com/2EPN5we

- Scott Gottlieb, who as head of the Food and Drug Administration sought to crack down on cigarette makers and speed the approval of generic medicines, is resigning from his post, the agency said. on.wsj.com/2EPjp28