PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey appeared to back off plans to spend part of this year in Africa and defended his time leading the social-media company as he tries to fend off a push by activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp to possibly replace him. on.wsj.com/2IsezsE

- Facebook Inc removed Trump campaign ads that referred to a census, saying they violated a company policy aimed at preventing disinformation and other interference with the nationwide 2020 census, which goes online next week. on.wsj.com/2PRW0Co

- JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer James Dimon is recovering following an emergency heart surgery on Thursday, the bank said in a memo to employees. on.wsj.com/2Q70uFF

- Amazon.com Inc is struggling to stamp out third-party sellers charging exorbitant prices for virus-killing cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other products in high demand amid coronavirus fears. on.wsj.com/2wBgRDu

- Gap Inc said on Thursday it promoted Sonia Syngal, the head of its Old Navy brand, to be its chief executive officer and appointed a board member to take over as board chairman from Bob Fisher, a son of the company's founders. on.wsj.com/2VO7w5F

- Kraft Foods Group Inc and Mondelez Global LLC are poised to pay $16 million to settle regulatory allegations they manipulated the market for wheat futures. on.wsj.com/39uCTWL