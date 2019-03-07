PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 7

March 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc plans to offer encrypted messaging across all of its major products and allow people to make private conversations ephemeral, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a blog post, highlighting a major shift in strategy for the social media company. tinyurl.com/y33gyvsv

- Huawei Technologies Co filed a lawsuit challenging a law signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in August that restricts federal agencies from doing business with the Chinese company, the latest in a series of counter moves by the telecommunications giant. tinyurl.com/y3dougha

- Amazon.com Inc is shutting down all 87 of its U.S. pop-up stores, ending the retailer's years-long experiment with these small shops as the company tinkers with an evolving bricks-and-mortar strategy. tinyurl.com/y4hfumn2

- Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn was freed Wednesday after what he called a "terrible ordeal" of 108 days behind bars, leaving a Tokyo jail disguised as a workman in a blue cap. tinyurl.com/yxox79y8