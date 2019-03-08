PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 8

March 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc reached an agreement with lenders in China to receive as much as a half-billion dollars to invest in its Shanghai factory currently under construction. on.wsj.com/2IZuX7n

- Airbnb Inc announced a deal to acquire hotel-booking site Hotel Tonight Inc on Thursday for an undisclosed sum. The deal comes as the company seeks to bolster its inventory and build out what it has called an end-to-end travel platform ahead of an eventual initial public offering. on.wsj.com/2IY3ItR

- General Electric Co sought to reassure investors that it has a handle on its troubled insurance business, saying it is pushing to raise premiums paid by tens of thousands of older Americans and shifting its investments to boost returns on its reserves. on.wsj.com/2SMdNcY

- Walt Disney Co shareholders narrowly approved a say-on-pay referendum concerning Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger's compensation, one year after voting against his pay package and prompting the company to make changes to it in recent months. on.wsj.com/2TqVcZd

- A federal judge sentenced Paul Manafort, who served as Donald Trump's 2016 campaign chairman, to 47 months in prison on Thursday for dodging taxes and committing bank fraud. on.wsj.com/2H8ewE1

- The European Central Bank said Thursday it would hold interest rates at subzero levels at least through December, months longer than previously signaled. on.wsj.com/2VEGUAI