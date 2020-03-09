PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 9

March 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. health officials warned Americans to avoid cruise trips and blocked several Princess Cruises ships from leaving or docking in an effort to contain any further spread of coronavirus, which has already hit two of the line's voyages. on.wsj.com/2VY7rwu

- U.S. air-safety regulators are poised to order electrical wires relocated inside Boeing Co 737 MAX jets in the latest complication and potential delay for their return to commercial service, according to people briefed on the deliberations. on.wsj.com/2PUWlEs

- Republican Senator Ted Cruz said that he would remain at home in Texas this week in a self-imposed quarantine "out of an abundance of caution" after learning he had last month shaken hands and briefly conversed with an individual who tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. on.wsj.com/332tZ0e

- The chief executive of South by Southwest said organizers are unsure how they will keep the festival going after the city canceled it because of the novel coronavirus, which he said could cost them millions. on.wsj.com/2v5xWoB