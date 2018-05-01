PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 1

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In a twist during closing arguments of a six-week trial, the Justice Department urged the judge in the AT&T Inc merger case to consider "alternative" remedies if he decides not to block the planned acquisition of Time Warner Inc outright. (on.wsj.com/2HZuAb4)

- A federal jury found Autonomy Corp's former financial chief guilty of falsifying financial statements and exaggerating the British software maker's value before its sale to Hewlett Packard for $11 billion in 2011. (on.wsj.com/2rbhopP)

- Jan Koum, Facebook Inc director and co-founder of its WhatsApp unit, is leaving the messaging service. (on.wsj.com/2rcBgZP)

- Twitter Inc said it sold data to the Cambridge University academic who had separately shared user data he gleaned from Facebook Inc with third parties including the controversial research firm Cambridge Analytica. (on.wsj.com/2I5ULwK)

- Banks and credit-card companies are discussing ways to identify purchases of guns in their payment systems, a move that could be a prelude to restricting such transactions. (on.wsj.com/2rbuMKQ) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)