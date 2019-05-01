PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 1

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- McGraw-Hill Education Inc and Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc plan to merge in a deal that would create the second-largest provider of college textbooks and other higher-education materials in the country. on.wsj.com/2GGzZkw

- A federal judge approved a new deal clarifying how Tesla Inc must oversee Elon Musk's use of Twitter, an outcome that erases the risk its CEO would be punished for violating the original agreement. on.wsj.com/2H0bXS3

- Two people were killed and four others were injured Tuesday when a man opened fire on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to the head of campus police. on.wsj.com/2GO2nl2

- SoftBank Group Corp has made a $1 billion investment in Rappi Inc, a South American on-demand delivery company, one of several investments that it has made in the category. on.wsj.com/2GT9XdY

- Massachusetts gambling regulators said casino giant Wynn Resorts Ltd can retain its license to open a new casino in the state but sharply rebuked CEO Matt Maddox over his leadership of the company amid sexual-misconduct allegations against founder and former CEO Steve Wynn. on.wsj.com/2GGAYBe