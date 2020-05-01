PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - May 1

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co launched Thursday a $25 billion bond offering that it said met near-term financial requirements and for now avoided any federal funding to ride out the coronavirus crisis that has engulfed the global airline industry. on.wsj.com/2zFrZjY

- Macy's Inc plans to reopen 68 stores on Monday in states that have loosened restrictions, according to company's chief executive, joining a handful of other retailers that are limping back to life after the coronavirus forced them to shut stores. on.wsj.com/3bWvErS

- U.S. retailer J.Crew Group Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2YorogP

- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc named Gustavo Arnal as its new finance chief as part of a wider management refocus that the struggling home-goods retailer embarked on before the downturn from the coronavirus lockdowns began. on.wsj.com/3d7UMML

- Gilead Sciences Inc said Thursday it has moved to expand manufacturing of remdesivir, a drug meant to treat patients with serious cases of COVID-19, adding it expects more than 140,000 treatment courses of the drug to be made by the end of May. on.wsj.com/3d8SFbv