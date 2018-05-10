PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 10

May 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China likely will offer to import more U.S. goods during negotiations in Washington next week as the two sides see one of the best ways to avert an all-out trade war is for Beijing to buy American. on.wsj.com/2KPdyLt

- Disgraced Chinese insurance magnate Wu Xiaohui was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of fraud and abuse of power connected with the meteoric rise of the company he founded, Anbang Insurance Group Co (IPO-ABLF.HK). on.wsj.com/2IcG8ED

- Chinese telecommunications company ZTE Corp, said it halted major business operations, marking the deepest wound inflicted yet in the escalating trade rift between China and the U.S. on.wsj.com/2KQw2LJ

- California took a major step Wednesday toward becoming the first state to require solar panels on nearly all new homes, the latest sign of how renewable energy is gaining ground in the U.S. on.wsj.com/2K5tQhV (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)