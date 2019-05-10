PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - May 10

May 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. increased tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump ratcheted up pressure on Beijing and threatened to impose additional levies on virtually everything China exports to the U.S. on.wsj.com/2PVHCrD

- Uber Technologies Inc priced its initial public offering at $45 a share, near the low end of its expected range as the ride-hailing giant grapples with choppy markets and the disappointing debut of its chief rival. on.wsj.com/2VddtoP

- Boston Beer Co is acquiring Dogfish Head Brewery in a $300 million cash-and-stock deal that combines two early craft brewers that now confront slowing industry sales and hundreds of competitors. on.wsj.com/2LArFsx

- Occidental Petroleum Corp struck a $38 billion agreement to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp after Chevron Corp bowed out of the bidding, ending one of the most high-stakes energy-deal dramas in years. on.wsj.com/2JsVd8I

- U.S. authorities seized a North Korean ship they allege Pyongyang used to illicitly transport coal in violation of U.S. and international sanctions, the Justice Department said. on.wsj.com/2HbAhRZ

- A Chinese national and an unnamed co-defendant were indicted on Thursday on computer hacking charges related to a campaign to breach large U.S. businesses, including the 2015 theft of data from health insurer Anthem Inc, the Justice Department said. on.wsj.com/2vONU33 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)