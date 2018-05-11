PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 11

May 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are preparing to launch a new joint credit card, a move that would deepen the technology giant's push into its customers' wallets and mark the Wall Street firm's first foray into plastic. on.wsj.com/2KSXvMr

- Newly released documents show how Russian propagandists on Facebook grew increasingly sophisticated and inflammatory in their tactics over two years as they worked to sow discord in the U.S. before and after the 2016 presidential election. on.wsj.com/2KT8Dt0

- JPMorgan Chase & Co is seeking approval from a Chinese regulator to launch a joint-venture brokerage in the country, becoming the latest bank to explore the opportunity after Chinese authorities loosened rules on foreign firms controlling such ventures. on.wsj.com/2IbUDJ7

- The U.S., Canada and Mexico are focusing on rewriting the auto rules at the center of the North American Free Trade Agreement as negotiators face hard deadlines in an election year, raising the possibility of less drastic changes to other controversial parts of Nafta. on.wsj.com/2I6BQmn