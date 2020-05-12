PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 12

May 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc is resuming production of cars at its lone U.S. assembly factory in defiance of local authorities in what is quickly becoming one of the highest-profile showdowns between business and government about reopening after weeks of sheltering-in-place. on.wsj.com/2LxoDm5

- BlackRock Inc's largest shareholder, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, said it is exiting its stake in the firm, ending a lucrative yearslong wager on the world's largest money manager. on.wsj.com/35Pr0tL

- Twitter Inc said it would start adding labels to tweets that have disputed information about the coronavirus, a step that comes as a new survey shows that 78% of Americans believe that misinformation about the virus is a major problem. on.wsj.com/35Vgjpl

- White House directed officials to wear masks at all times inside the building except when sitting at their own desks, after two officials in the West Wing tested positive for the new coronavirus last week. on.wsj.com/2WLv22a