PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 13

May 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hospitals are pushing medical-device makers to improve cyber defenses of their internet-connected infusion pumps, biopsy imaging tables and other health-care products as reports of attacks rise. on.wsj.com/2VAqQ7u

- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to lend Pakistan $6 billion to bail it out of a balance-of-payments crisis, ending months of negotiations amid a slumping economy. on.wsj.com/2VxUQRE

- Heavy rains hit New Orleans and Houston over the weekend, flooding areas in and around the cities less than a month before the start of the Atlantic hurricane season. on.wsj.com/2VvtE5U

- The leaders of Saudi Arabia and Egypt successfully lobbied President Trump to shift U.S. policy in Libya and reach out to the general leading an offensive against the country's United Nations-backed government, a senior U.S. administration official and two Saudi officials said. on.wsj.com/2VvncvH

- Cuba will ration sales of basic goods, officials said, as tighter U.S. sanctions and the economic implosion of key ally Venezuela puts further pressure on the Communist regime to import food staples. on.wsj.com/2Vy3saL