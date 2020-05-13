PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - May 13

May 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- House Democrats released a roughly $3 trillion bill to battle the health and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a sum that would about double what Congress has allocated so far, staking out a position ahead of talks with Senate Republicans who are wary of additional spending. on.wsj.com/35YDhMy

- U.S. President Donald Trump has backed Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk's decision to resume production of cars at its California plant, siding with the electric-vehicle maker over the local government in a high-profile standoff as parts of the state consider reopening. on.wsj.com/2WpZY92

- Uber Technologies Inc is seeking to acquire Grubhub Inc in a deal that would unite two of the biggest players in the cutthroat meal-delivery business at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a surge in demand for their services. on.wsj.com/35TuCe8

- The federal government said it canceled a $55.5 million contract for respiratory masks, signed last month with a small Virginia firm with no history in the mask business and a parent company in bankruptcy. on.wsj.com/2LrMlje